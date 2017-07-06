Jockeys in jewels launch Boodles Best Dressed at the Curragh

Three jockeys swapped their racing silks for the finest jewellery to launch the Darley Irish Oaks weekend at the Curragh.

Kate Harrington, Liz Lawlor and Katie Walsh took a stroll on the track, bedecked by Boodles, to promote the racing which weekend takes place at the Kildare track on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

Saturday will host the Boodles Ladies Day Best Dressed Lady competition with a stunning piece of Boodles jewellery as the top prize for the winner.

They will be offered a champagne appointment at the Boodles Grafton Street store and will choose a prize up to the value of €5,000 from their collection. The winner will also enjoy a weekend stay at the five-star Westbury Hotel.

The four runners up will receive a prize of a champagne afternoon tea at the Westbury Hotel and a Boodles Gift.

Judges on the day are Jennifer Stevens, Editor of Irish Country Magazine, and Sybil Mulcahy, editor of Evoke.ie as well as representatives from Boodles. Last year’s winner of the Boodles Ladies Day Best Dressed Lady competition was local primary school teacher, Annmarie Phelan, from Newbridge.

The Boodles Ladies Derby will feature some of the top lady jockeys in Ireland competing against each other in a bid to win an item of Boodles jewellery worth €3,000.

The party will continue after the racing concludes as the Curragh Racecourse plays host to an Electric Ceili from 7pm.

There will be plenty more action to come on Sunday, July 16th, when the Grade 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes is the big race on the card.

Tickets are available at www.curragh.ie.