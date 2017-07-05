Newbridge salon comes to the rescue of woman with botched hair job

A Newbridge hair salon came to the rescue of a desperate woman who had a botched dye job at another salon.

Denise Mclean of Peelo Hair Salon explained; “It was unbelievable, the client asked for balayage and paid €130. There was actual spotting of colour and bands throughout the head. She was with us for over six hrs.

“We had to smudge out all the lines and using colour melting and free hand balayage we took almost every line out . We then had to tone the colour to make sure we got an even blend. Lisa was the stylist who applied the colour and she did an unbelievable job.

“I’ve had hairdressers all over the country mail me asking how we fixed it. My snapchat peaked 8,000 on the day we corrected it.”

The before and after images went viral with other news outlets picking up on the story.

The salon also has another reason to be proud as Christine Dyland is up for an award for best Trainee in the midlands in the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards.