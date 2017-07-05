Kildare kids can search for bats, frogs and dragonflies at Bog of Allen wildlife celebrations

Kids can get up close with bats, frogs, dragonflies and other wildlife at the upcoming Bog of Allen Nature Centre International Bog Day celebrations.

On Saturday evening, July 15 at 9.30pm and Sunday, July 16, between 11.30am and 5pm wildlife walks, talks, exhibitions and hands on activities will be available for members of the public to get engaged with wildlife.

Join Kildare Bat Group at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre on the Saturday night at 9.30pm to find out more fascinating facts about Irish bats and using a bat detector use your own sense of hearing to investigate what species of bat are living locally in Lullymore.

The following day on Sunday 16th July join Moths Ireland at 12 noon at the Centre and get up close with some live moths that have survived the previous nights bat feast.

Take time to wonder through the peat exhibitions, wildlife gardens and chat with BirdWatch Ireland Kildare Branch who will introduce visitors to the wonders of local birds.

Children’s activities will include frog and newt searches, pond dipping and nature crafts, but fun for all the family will be taking part in one of three local walks. At 1pm join Michael Jacob and guests for a walk to Lullymore West and watch for dragonflies, butterflies and wild flowers. At 3.30pm join Bord na Móna and IPCC for a bogland adventure in search of insect eating plants and lizards. This wildlife celebration will draw to a close at 4pm with a historical walk of Lullymore.

All are welcome to attend this free event. For those intending to take part in one of the walks suitable clothing for the outdoors is recommended including strong footwear. The Bog of Allen Nature Centre are hosting this summer’s wildlife celebration as part of Féile an Dulra, IPCC’s annual festival of nature supported by Kildare County Council.