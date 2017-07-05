Green light for 181 new Kildare homes in north of county

A total of 181 new homes are to be built in North Kildare after Kildare County Council gave the green light for a development in Maynooth.

Kelston Properties Ltd have been given permission to build 181 dwellings, a 2-storey crèche and a link road.

The developer had previously looked for planning for 214 units but that number was cut by 33 on foot of significant further information requests.

The site layout plan was changed including revised house designs, revised housing mix and additional details including a Geophysical Survey, Noise Impact Assessment, Traffic Assessment, Road Safety Audit & Revised Site Specific Flood Risk Assessment.

SEE ALSO: Calls for clarity on future of Maynooth Community Care Unit

The proposed development now provides 94 4-bed, 2.5 storey homes; 69 3-bed, 2 storey dwellings and 18 2-bed, 2 storey properties

The new development will be located at Greenfield, Maynooth on a site bounded by the M4 motorway to the south, Barton Bus depot to the west, Lidl supermarket to the north-west, Carton Court Estate to the north, Greenfield Drive and Maynooth Park to the north east and Griffin Rath Manor to the east.