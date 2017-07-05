Twelve year-old Suncroft girl to cut locks for cancer charity

A brave Suncroft girl is to shed her long hair for a Relay for Life Irish Cancer Society (ICS) fundraiser next Sunday, July 9.

Twelve year-old Katherine Howe-Hall will be taking part in the Charity Cuts event which runs from 10am to 4pm in the Suncroft Community Complex.

“My wonderful daughter, Katherine, aged 12, is doing something amazing for a very worthy cause,” said her proud mum Mary.

“For the last two years, she has been letting her hair grow in order to get it cut for the Irish Cancer Society, so that it can be made into a wig for a cancer patient.

“She is doing it in memory of our dear friend Dec and my mam, both who sadly passed away to cancer, and also in honour of a dear friend of Katherine's who is currently fighting her own battle.”

Katherine, who has just finished sixth class at Scoil Bride in Athgarvan, is getting her hair cut at 2pm in conjunction with Team Hope and Inspiration, Relay for Life.

People can also pop along on the day to get a hair cut with professional hairdressers. All funds raised will go towards the Relay for Life event in Punchestown Racecourse this August.

“It’s a fantastic event to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. No family has escaped from cancer in some shape or form. There are so many people affected,” said Mary.

Anyone who would like to support the event can pop along on the day, or sponsor or donate by calling 087 9814119.

