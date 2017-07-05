Calls for clarity on future of Maynooth Community Care Unit

The HSE must provide urgent clarity on future of Maynooth Community Care Unit, declared Dep Catherine Murphy.

The Social Democrats TD for Kildare North said rumours have been circulating around the area regarding the unit’s future, and the uncertainty is causing confusion and real fear for many who rely on the unit for care needs of themselves or family members.

"I have had contact with families expressing serious concerns about the future of the unit but many are afraid to raise their concerns publicly in case it impacts on the care provided to their family member who relies on the unit,” said the Deputy.

“It is important that the HSE take urgent steps to provide clarity to these families and local residents on the future of Community Care Unit in Maynooth and address the rumours once and for all.”

