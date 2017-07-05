Roses set to bloom at the Curragh Racecourse for Tipperary Crystal Rose Race Day

The 2016 Rose of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney made a special return trip to the Curragh Racecourse today to officially launch the Tipperary Crystal Rose Race Day 2017.

Styled by the Kildare Village and photographed onsite at trainer Willie McCreery`s yard at the Curragh, Maggie announced details of the Rose Race Day at the Curragh on Sunday August 27.

This event will be play host to the 2017 Rose of Tralee finalists, who are being honoured by this very special race day.

In its second year, the event is a celebration of the sponsorship of the Rose Of Tralee International Festival by Tipperary Crystal, who are also a long standing partner of the Kildare venue as the official trophy supplier for the Curragh.

In March, at the official launch at the Glenroyal Hotel, Kildare County Council announced that Kildare would play host to prestigious Rose Tour ahead of 2017 Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights on August 13 and 14, with each finalist treated to a "behind the scenes" tour of key Kildare flagship locations such as The K Club, Kildare Village, the Irish National Stud & Japanese Gardens and Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Centre.

Continuing the association with style - The Tipperary Crystal Rose Race Day will also include the Search for the Rose of the Curragh - Best Dressed Competition.

Judged by the 2017 Rose finalists - ladies competing for the title of The Rose of the Curragh will need to display authenticity, originality and of course effortless style. Those who incorporate the Rose motif into their ensemble will have a definite advantage.

The prize bonanza for The Rose of the Curragh will include a series of the Tipperary Crystal Fine jewellery ranges and a range of high quality products from the Tipperary Crystal Giftware and Homeware Collections.

Sunday August 27 will feature a high quality seven race programme with the first race off at 2pm.

The Tipperary Crystal Ladies Invitational Race will be one of the highlights featuring some of the top lady riders, while the Snow Fairy Stakes and Tote Irish Chambridgeshire are other notable races.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will run from Wednesday 16 to Tuesday 22 August when the 2017 Rose of Tralee is crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ One.