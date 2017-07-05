Plans for new Prosperous park and playground on display

Plans for a new town park for Prosperous are now on public display.

The plans, which include a recreation facility, a playground, exercise equipment and 53 additional car parking spaces, are available to view at the Kildare County Council Offices in Naas, the Roads Office in Maynooth, and the Parish Centre in Prosperous.

The North Kildare Social Democrats branch has welcomed the news.

“We would encourage people to engage with the plans during the viewing phase which runs from Tuesday July 4 until August 16 Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm,” they said.

Submissions or observations can be made in writing on or before 12 noon on Tuesday August 30 to; Senior Executive Officer, Roads Transport and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Aras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas.

SEE ALSO: Awards ceremonies for St Farnan's, Prosperous, students