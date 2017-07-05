Huge surge in students applying to Kildare's Maynooth University

Maynooth University has received over 4,000 first preference CAO applications for the first time ever.

The university announced that some 4,037 students have listed the Kildare establishment top of their CAO picks, a nine percent increase on last year’s figure.

Total applications to Maynooth University courses have risen 12% since last year, with increased interest in courses across all major fields, including Arts, Law, Business, Biotechnology and Engineering. The university introduced a flexible new undergraduate curriculum in 2015.

Commenting on the figures Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said: “Maynooth University has recently marked 20 years since its foundation, and this is another significant milestone in this anniversary year. Maynooth has tremendous momentum as an institution, and our success allows us to continue to attract world-class researchers and highly motivated students to the University.”