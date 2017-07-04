WATCH: Kildare man plays genius prank on his brothers wedding day

A Co. Kildare man’s prank on his brother has gone viral.

Colm Carberry decided to trick his brother on the day he was to be hitched by switching his suit trousers to a pair two sizes too small.

Colm captured the hilarious prank on video and shared it with guests at the wedding reception, as part of his Best Man speech.

It has also wracked up 8 and a half thousand views on Facebook.

WATCH the video below..