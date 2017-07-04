Work to begin on 13 new housing units at Athgarvan Road, Newbridge

Work is to begin next week on the 13 new council housing units on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle is delighted that work is due to get underway on July 10.

“This is very welcome news for Newbridge and social housing generally. The development promises to be high quality housing in prime location. Excellent quality of design will elevate this town centre site facing on to Liffey banks,” she said.

There is a widespread shortage of council housing across the county with the council depending on private landlords in many cases to provide accommodation for those on the list.

READ MORE: Proposals to cut houses from 385 to 365 at massive Newbridge development