Man arrested over damage to Edenderry garda station 

Gardaí in Edenderry have arrested a man (20) in relation to a number of criminal damage incidents that occurred in the early hours of this morning Tuesday July 4.

There were a number of windows damaged in Edenderry Garda Station and damage also occurred at a filling station on Tullamore Road.

The suspected offender then continued to cause damage to a Community School in Edenderry and when he gained entry into the school, a small fire was started.

He was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046-9731290.