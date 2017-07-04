Dubai Duty Free make generous donation to Kildare based charity

The Dubai Duty Free have made a massive contribution to Kildare based chairty Jack and Jill.

CEO Colm McLoughlin donated a whopping €20,000 to the worthy cause, home nursing care for children, on behalf of the company at the annual Derby ball last Friday night.

This year Dubai Duty Free marked its tenth anniversary of title sponsors of the Irish Derby.

Jack and Jill CEO Hugo Jellett gave an evocative speech on the charity’s activities and goals for the future.

The night proved to be a roaring success raising €64,000 which equates to over 4000 hours of nursing time for Jack and Jill babies.