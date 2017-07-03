New Brannoxtown N.S. liaison group call public meeting this Thursday

A new liaison group, set up to to work with the Board of Management on behalf of the local community to secure the future of Brannoxtown National School, has called a public meeting this Thursday July 6 in the Community Centre in the Baptist Church in Brannockstown.

Following the public meeting held last Wednesday, June 28 the group announced the follow up meeting which is scheduled to start at 8pm.

Last week’s meeting heard how enrollment numbers were falling at the local primary school, but the Department of Education had no plans to close it as long as there were at least eight pupils enrolled for September.

READ MORE: Department says it is not closing Brannoxtown National School

In a statement released last Friday, a spokesperson for the new community body said; “The group have been in contact with the Board of Management and are looking forward to working with the Board to deal with the concerns of the parents of the pupils and the wider community in a constructive manner.”

Conor O’Toole and Rosie Sheehan have now been appointed to the Board of Management as community representatives.

“The group would like to invite all parents of pupils, past, present and future to a meeting to discuss plans to protect Brannoxtown School,” it said.

SEE ALSO: Brannoxtown N.S. Board of Management encourages parents to support school