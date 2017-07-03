Kildare Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearghail to get make over at charity shop

Kildare Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail is set to get a makeover at a Kildare charity shop to raise awareness of the services offered by the National Council for Blind of Ireland (NCBI).

Next Friday July 7, the politician will be decked out from head to toe at the NCBI store on Nugent St, Station Road.

The NCBI have eight shops in Kildare – two in Newbridge, and one in Kildare town, Athy , Naas, Clane , Celbridge and Maynooth. The national warehouse is situated in Toughers Industrial Esate in Naas

There are 1,870 blind and visually impaired people in County Kildare.

NCBI is the national charity working for the rising number of people affected by sight loss in Ireland.

“As a charity, NCBI must raise €3 million annually to ensure that we can continue to offer essential services to people who are blind or vision impaired. We do this through our fundraising events and our network of 91 charity shops nationwide,” said a spokesperson.

“The majority of people we work with have some remaining vision. Our aim is to help them use that vision to read, use technology, get around independently or to manage with the everyday tasks we all take for granted, like cooking and shopping.”