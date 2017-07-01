Suzanne McGarry scoops Best Dressed Lady at the Curragh Irish Derby
Best Dressed style at the Kildare track
Best Dressed Lady Suzanne McGarry, Sligo, with Breeda McLoughlin of Dubai Duty Free and Chanelle McCoy pictured at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Pics: Anthony Woods
Sligo woman Suzanne McGarry has captured the Best Dressed Lady title at Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh today.
She wins a luxury trip to Dubai, sponsored by Dubai Duty Free, plus a €1,000 spending spree.
The judging panel was chaired by Style Ambassador, businesswoman Chanelle McCoy.
Best Dressed Lady finalists with judges Breeda Mcloughlin (centre) of Dubai Duty Free with fellow judges Chanelle McCoy, Bairbre Power & Melanie Morris
Best Dressed winner Suzanne McGarry
