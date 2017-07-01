Suzanne McGarry scoops Best Dressed Lady at the Curragh Irish Derby

Sligo woman Suzanne McGarry has captured the Best Dressed Lady title at Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh today.

She wins a luxury trip to Dubai, sponsored by Dubai Duty Free, plus a €1,000 spending spree.

The judging panel was chaired by Style Ambassador, businesswoman Chanelle McCoy.

Best Dressed Lady finalists with judges Breeda Mcloughlin (centre) of Dubai Duty Free with fellow judges Chanelle McCoy, Bairbre Power & Melanie Morris

Best Dressed winner Suzanne McGarry