40 Kilmeade acres sold

Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold 40 acres at Kilmead, Athy on June 27 following negotiations after the auction.

Before an attendance of about 20 people the property opened with an initial bid of €200,000 with two active purchasers. Having reached €320,000 and with no further offers, the entire was withdrawn and following negotiations a deal was agreed for an undisclosed sum. The purchaser is believed to be a local farmer. The property was located 8km from Athy and was primarily in arable use with one field in grass. It adjoined the development boundary for Kilmead.