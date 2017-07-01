205 acre Ardclough farm sold for impressive €3m

A non residential farm of 205 acres at Clonaghlis, Ardclough, Straffan has been sold for €3m.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge successfully sold this prime farm on the edge of Ardclough by public auction on Wednesday last (June 28) for a figure of €3,000,000 equating to about €14,500 per acre.

The farm which was situated beside the village of Ardclough and adjoining the Lyons Estate is currently in permanent pasture and laid out in 12 divisions of top quality limestone lane. It also incorporated an original period residence (currently derelict) but set on a very nice site overlooking the farm and described by auctioneer Paddy Jordan as ideal for “a replacement, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission”. There was also a farmyard including haysheds, machinery sheds and some old stone buildings. Bidding was brisk, opening at €1,700,000 with three active purchasers. The property was placed ‘on the market’ at €2,800,000 with one final offer of €3,000,000 securing the sale. The purchaser was a professional acting for an undisclosed client.

Commenting after the sale Mr Jordan said; “this was really a smashing farm, in a great location with strong interest levels from the outset of the marketing campaign.”

He said it “was unusual to get a large block for sale in the general area and that was perhaps the primary driving force behind the strong result.”