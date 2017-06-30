Anxious wait for bail decision for Naas man

A Naas man will have an anxious wait over the course of the week for the decision of a local judge as to whether to revoke his bail or not.

Paddy Lynch, 37, with an address listed now as 32 Loughnamona Park, Leixlip but who is now living, he told the court, in a caravan on the ring road in Naas faces number of charges, mainly road traffic offences.

He has been on bail for the past few weeks while the State prepares all the charges against him.

However, last Wednesday, June 28, Inspector Oliver Henry applied to Judge Desmond Zaidan for the bail to be revoked.

He argued that Mr Lynch has breached his bail conditions.

A number of Gardai gave evidence of a number of offences.

In particular, Garda Butler gave evidence of calling to the home of the defendant’s brother and sister in law, where he had claimed he would be.

His sister in law told Gardai he wasn’t there.

However, the defendant claimed he was there - his sister-in-law had mistakenly thought he was gone out, whereas in fact he was in bed at the time.

Part of Mr Lynch’s bail conditions includes a curfew and signing on regularly at Naas Garda Station.

There was debate about how often he was supposed to sign on - Mr Lynch said it was his understanding that he had to sign on three times a week, whereas the Gardai claimed that it was more often.

Notwithstanding that, Inspector Henry claimed the defendant had only signed on eight times in two months.

In the witness box, Mr Lynch replied: “That’s ridiculous”.

Under his bail conditions, Mr Lynch was initially supposed to be staying at the Leixlip address, which is where his estranged wife lives.

However he reported that his wife has moved her new partner into the house and for this reason, he felt he could not stay.

Inspector Henry felt the defendant should have applied to the courts to vary his bail conditions if this was the case, rather than simply moving.

Mr Lynch also faces a charge of trespassing near an ESB substation near Maynooth.

He told the court he had simply entered a nearby field for a nature break.

When the Inspector asked why he hadn’t used the facilities at a petrol station, Mr Lynch replied: “Where’d you get a petrol station on a big backroad? Like, common sense man! Do you know what I mean?”

Inspector Henry told the court that Mr Lynch said that “no regard for bail conditions”.

He said he feared that Mr Lynch would “continue to commit offences while on bail”.

In the witness stand, the defendant claimed that they called to his brother’s house “three or four times a night” looking for him.

He said he felt he was visible around the town. “I must be invisible to the Gardai, if everybody else can see me”.

“I’ve no further questions,” Inspector Henry said.

“No bother,” Mr Lynch replied.

Mr Powderly said his client was “under no illusions that he needs to abide by his conditions.”

Judge Zaidan said he wanted time to further consider the evidence that had been provided by both sides and adjourned the matter until next Monday.