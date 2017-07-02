Kilcullen country farmhouse set on 6.5 acres up for auction

A charming farmhouse on 6.5 acres near Kilcullen has come on the market.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge is bringing to the market a farmhouse in a private setting on 6.5 acres which is likely to generate substantial interest when offered for sale.

The property at Ballyshannon is in an excellent location just off the R418 Kilcullen (7km) to Athy (18km) road.

The entire is easily accessible to the M9 Motorway (7km) and the towns of Newbridge & Kildare.

The local settlement of Ballyshannon and Calverstown is close to the property.

The property comprises a detached farmhouse extending to 120 sq.m (1291 sq.ft) with old yard on 2.63 hectares (6.52 acres) and is approached via a tree lined avenue with two fields all in grass.

The cottage itself requires some renovation, but comprises the following: four bedrooms, sitting room, living room, kitchen and bathroom.

There are some electric storage heaters throughout the farmhouse in addition to solid fuel.

Outside there are a number of old sheds and two paddocks, which have been well minded and there is lovely mature hedgerows on the boundaries.

The entire would be ideal for renovation or the replacement of the existing house (subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission).

The property will be up for sale at the public auction at 3pm on Thursday, July 27 in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge (unless previously sold) and the agents are quoting €200,000.

This property is worth a visit.

Further information is available by contacting Clive Kavanagh on 045 - 433550.