Prime location on main street in kilcullen

A prime office/investment property on the Main Street in Kilcullen has been reduced in price to €190,000.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are delighted to bring this property to the market.

The property occupies a high profile location on Main Street in the centre of Kilcullen with adjoining occupiers including Bank of Ireland, Reidy Stafford Solicitors, Kilcullen Credit Union and Fallons.

The property comprises a mid terrace two storey office building, rear single storey extension of 202.1 sq.m. (2,175 sq.ft.) with rear concrete yard comprising a number of outbuildings.

The office building, which is fully fitted out to a modern standard, provides a large open plan reception/office area, boardroom, canteen/kitchen com’s room and toilet on the ground floor with large open plan office, two partition offices, file room and toilet on the first floor.

Externally, there is a rear concrete yard with a number of outbuildings.

The property is currently let on an informal basis at a passing rent of €18,000 per annum.

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers 045/433550 who is guiding €190,000 (excl. VAT) and can be contacted for further information.

Those who wish to make an appointment to view the property should contact Mr Talbot to arrange to see this impressive property for themselves.