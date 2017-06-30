Newbridge restaurant scoops Best Shopfront prize in Derby competition

The An Chistin Cafe/Il Ponte Nuovo restaurant premises on Newbridge’s George’s Street has scooped the Best Dressed Window competition, which is sponsored by Dubai Duty Free to coincide with this year’s Derby.

They scooped the grand prize of €1,500 and a VIP day in the private Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Pavilion on Derby Day this Saturday, for their painted, racing-themed windows.

In second place came the Silken Thomas pub in Kildare town and third place went to The Man’s Shop in Newbridge.

The second place winner, Silken Thomas, was awarded €1000 in cash and four general admission tickets for the big race day and third place, The Man’s Shop took home €500 in cash and four general race tickets.

It is the third year DDF has sponsored the competition, and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President, judged the contest.

An Chistin/Il Ponte Nuovo - 1st

The Silken Thomas - 2nd

The Man's Shop - 3rd