School's Out: here are some ideas to keep the kids entertained in Kildare this summer

It’s the last day of school for the kiddies until September, and I’m sure many parents are stressing out as to how to entertain the little ones for the summer.

Don’t fret; we’ve a couple of cheap and cheerful day out ideas to keep you going!

1. Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park – situated in Rathangan, Lullymore has gotten great reviews. With a pet farm, train, mini golf and indoor play centre it will be sure to tire the kids out. More Information: www.lullymoreheritagepark.com.

2. If you’re an outdoorsy family, why not try the Donadea Forest Park - Aylmer Loop. Something fun for the whol family, with a lovely 6km walk. More Information: www.kildare.ie

3. Do your kids love animals? Why not visit the Stonebrook Pet Farm in Ballymore Eustace, a hidden gem! Guided tours are very cheap, and the kiddies can have fun with all the farmyard animals. It is situated in a picturesque part of the Kildare, near the River Liffey. More Information: www.stonebrookpetfarm.com

4. The Kildare Maze – located in Ballinafagh, Prosperous, this place caters for the whole family. With a pets corner, picnic area, wooden and hedge maze, zip wire, crazy golf and play area there is no shortage of things to do! More Information: www.thekildaremaze.com

5. Larchill Arcadian Garden situated in Kilcock is a parkland garden and the only complete ‘Ferme Ornée‘’ in Europe. Families can enjoy the scenic landscapes, an 8 acre lake with two fairytale island follies, a formal Walled Garden with Shell Lined tower and a decorative gothic farmyard. Families are encouraged to bring picnics along. More Information: www.larchill.ie

If all else fails, there are a heap of great playgrounds across the county. We have you covered!

