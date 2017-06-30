Reminder to racing punters - this weekend's Derby Day at Curragh is SOLD OUT

Punters are being reminded not to travel to the Curragh for Derby Day tomorrow if they have not purchased tickets in advance, as the biggest race day in the Irish flat season is sold out.

Capacity at the Curragh has been reduced to 6,000 this year due to its ongoing development, and Derby Day sold out weeks ago.

There is still some ticket availability for tonight, Friday’s, racing, and Sunday’s raceday.

Ticket prices are as follows:

TICKET INFORMATION:

FRIDAY: Adult €20, Senior/Under 25 €12, Children under 16 (accompanied by adult) FREE; Day Member (Premier) €40.

SATURDAY — DERBY DAY: TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT.

SUNDAY: Adult €20, Senior/Under 25 €12, Children under 16 (accompanied by adult) FREE, Day Member (Premier) €40.