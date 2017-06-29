Gardaí warning parents in Kildare to be vigilant of internet blackmail

Gardaí across Kildare are urging parents to be vigilant of their children’s online activities .

Children and teenagers are being subjected to internet blackmail, whereby young persons in particular but not solely, may provide private images or vidoes of themsleves through a private forum.

A third party, who may be unknown to the individual, attempts to extort them for money and threatens to publish the picture or video.

Gardaí are appealing with anyone that this happens to to come forward so they can investigate.

They are also urging parents to sit down and chat with their children about the internet, and be aware of the social platforms their children are using.