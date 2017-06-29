Gardaí in Kildare appealing to people to report stolen registration plates

Gardaí in Kildare want to highlight the issue of stolen number plates across the county.

Gardaí say it is an issue that comes up time and time again, but it seems to be something that people don’t feel the need to report.

However, if a stolen registration plate is subsequently involved in an offence it can be tracked back to the owner.

Gardaí are advising and urging people to report a missing registration plate to avoid the hassle.