Kildare Gardaí warning 'phishing' still an issue in the county

Last week, Gardaí in Kildare issued a warning to homeowners after a number of reports of phishing across the county.

Phishing is a crime where a potential thief will spot a set of car keys close to a front door, and will subsequently have an implement to ‘phish’ the keys through the letter box, and get away with a vehicle.

Last week, Gardaí appealed for information on five incidents of phishing.

This week, there has been a further two reports.

The first took place last Saturday night June 24 in Aylmer Park estate in Naas.

The second took place in the Oldbridge Station Estate in Sallins early on Tuesday last, June 27.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for anyone with information, that may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around those times to contact them on 045 884 300.

They are also warning people to not leave keys within sight of a letterbox or front door.