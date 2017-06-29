Gardaí appeal for information on Kilcullen break-in's

Gardaí in Kilcullen and Naas are appealing for information on two incidents which happened around the same time on Sunday evening last, June 25.

The primary school and community centre were broken into between the hours of 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Gardaí are particualrly interested in a green Ford Galaxy Hatchback that may have been seen around the area in or around the same time.

Anybody with information can call Kilcullen Gardaí on 045 481 212 or Naas Gardaí on 045 884 300.