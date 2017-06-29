Fossett's Circus to entertain at 'Big Picnic' in aid of Kildare charity

The Barretstown Big Picnic, in aid of the Kildare charity which supports children with serious illnesses, will take place on Saturday, July 8.

Fossett’s Circus will entertain the crowds, performing three live shows for attendees.

The event will take place at Barretstown, outside Ballymore Eustace, from 11am to 5pm, and everyone is invited to come along.

Activities taking place on the day include pony rides, balloon making, face painting, canoeing, bouncy castles, petting farm, crazy golf and much more including competitions and prizes. The day is free of charge but families are encouraged to donate whatever they can.

The circus performances will take place at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm and booking tickets for this is essential. Tickets for the circus cost €10 for adults and €5 for children.

Homebird, the newly launched Irish cooked meats brand, is supporting the day and will have tasty Irish chicken and turkey for families to enjoy. Families are encouraged to bring their own picnic to enjoy and food will also be available in the new Barretstown Dining Hall, Elizabeth’s Treehouse.

Barretstown provides therapeutic recreation programmes for children affected by serious illness and their families, and offers these services completely free of charge.

To book tickets for Fossett’s Circus, please visit www.barretstown.org.