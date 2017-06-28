Kildare's Sean O'Fearghail announces programme for India Day

Ceann Comhairle, Sean O’Fearghail has announced details of the India Day programme for 2017.

“Links have been strong and enduring between Ireland and India for many years, in culture, history, sport, education and tourism. As Ceann Comhairle, I am anxious to nurture closer links at parliamentary level and am pleased to have recently established an Oireachtas Ireland India Parliamentary Friendship Group,” he said.

“I am honoured to chair this group and the operational running of the group will be in the capable hands of the group’s convenor, Aindrias Moynihan, TD. I look forward to greater engagement between the Irish and Indian Parliament and this launch of India Day 2017 allows me the opportunity to meet with many friends involved in strengthening links between Ireland and India.”

India Day is a commemoration of the Indian Independence ( August 15, 1947).

The third India Day celebration at Farmleigh Estate on August 19 will feature an array of spectacular performances of traditional Indian song, dance, music and folk culture of various states of India.

This year event will include variety of Indian craft exhibitions, and showcase Indian cuisine. The event will also celebrate harmonious integration of over 30,000 members of Indian diaspora in Irish society, culture and economy.