Kildare schools to get science and maths awards

A total of 21 primary schools across Kildare are to receive awards recognising their work in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) during the school year.

Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald today announced the names of those who have received a Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Award.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The recipient schools from Kildare are: Scoil Chéile Chríost Rathmore National School; Scoil Bhríde, Naas; St. Laurence's National School; North Kildare Educate Together National School; Scoil Náisiúnta Cianog Naofa; St. Brigid's National School; Gaelscoil Chill Dara; Ballyshannon National School; Kildare Town Educate Together National School; St Joseph's N.S, Halverstown; Caragh National School; Naas Community National School; Gaelscoil Nás Na Ríogh; Scoil Eoin Phóil; Scoil Íde Naofa; Bunscoil Bhríde, Rathangan; Scoil Phádraig Naofa; Scoil Naomh Mhuire National School; Shanganamore National School; and Kilkea National School.

The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their classrooms. To qualify, schools are required to keep a log of STEM activities that they have undertaken throughout the academic year and which involved the whole school.

Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, using digital technology and maths, going on STEM-related field trips, hosting visits from scientists and engineers, and holding a science open day in the school.

Tánaiste Fitzgerald TD, said: “I am delighted to congratulate these young Kildare students and their teachers on this wonderful achievement. The Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Awards guide and inspire the next generation of inventors, problem solvers and creative thinkers. I am confident these students will lead the way and continue to make us proud in the future.”

Minister John Halligan said: “It is fantastic to see the hard work put into achieving these Science Foundation Ireland awards by so many Kildare schools. The programme plays an important role in fostering innovation and motivating our young people to explore careers in these areas. STEM skills are crucial to the success of our economy and the betterment of society, so I’m delighted to see so many children getting involved.”

Commenting on the Discover Science and Maths Awards, Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Strategy and Communications at Science Foundation Irelandsaid: “Science Foundation Ireland is committed to making STEM accessible to all, so encouraging students, particularly girls, to engage with science and maths in a fun and interactive way early on is key. I commend these teachers for their passion and commitment to STEM and congratulate them on achieving the award for their school.”