Free entry for kids to heritage sites announced

Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free to all Office of Public Works-administered National Heritage Sites from July 1.

This includes Kildare’s historic Castletown House.

Other popular sites included in the scheme are Emo Court in Laois, Newgrange, Dun Aonghasa on the Aran Islands, Dublin Castle, Dunmore Caves, Glendalough Visitor Centre, the Hill of Tara, the JFK Arboretum, Kilkenny Castle and the Rock of Cashel, among dozens more nationwide.

Children under 6 are already granted free entry, and school visits to these sites are also free. However, the new scheme means youngsters can visit free with their families.

“We have some wonderful places to visit like Clonmacnoise, Kilkenny Castle, Newgrange and the Rock of Cashel and I want every child to have an opportunity to visit them with their families during the summer holidays and up to the end of the year,” said Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, announcing the scheme.