Athy museum gets significant grant towards explorer exhibition

Athy Heritage Centre-Museum is to get a grant of €2,000 for the development of its Shackleton Museum website.

The grant was announced yesterday as part of a government allocation of €135,000 made to small museums nationwide.

Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton was born in Kilkea, and the south Kildare town hosts the only permanent museum exhibition about the famed adventurer. It also hosts an annual Shackleton Autumn School.

