Milltown Foróige to undertake graveyard remembrance project

Milltown Foroige has been asked by the Bicentenary Project to create a special place of remembrance for infants and people buried in the unmarked section of Milltown Graveyard.

It is planned to erect a small plaque to acknowledge those buried there in past times, different times, when babies who died before, during or soon after birth could not be buried in consecrated ground.

Strangers who died in the area without family to bury them and victims of suicide are also laid to rest here.

The club will also create a beautiful area of quiet contemplation.

A grant has been provided by Kildare County Council for the proposed work.

There will be a blessing ceremony for the whole community to attend in November to mark the Feast of the Holy Souls, more details will follow later.

If anyone has knowledge that they wish to share, or would like to be involved in any way to contribute to the project, they are invited to do so.

Also, for anyone who would like to mark this area for a loved one in some small way, either publicly or anonymously, they are more than welcome to do so. Information can be given to Mary from Milltown Foroige on 087 9115835, Betty on 086 3397844 or Fr Willie through the Parish office.

The members and volunteers of Milltown Foroige are looking forward to getting involved in this this worthwhile the Bicentenary Celebrations and to the development of a beautiful Garden of Remembrance in Milltown.