Nominate Kildare's most dedicated pharmacist for national award

People in Kildare are being asked to nominate pharmacists who go above and beyond for their patients.

The Clanwilliam Pharmacist Awards recognise a pharmacist who has had a positive impact in the life of an individual or even a whole community while performing their duty.

“We all know that a pharmacist is more than a dispenser of medicines, but rather a trusted adviser who has the patient’s best interests at heart.

Today we are calling on the public to tell us about their standout interactions with pharmacists around the country”, said Eileen Byrne, Managing Director, Clanwilliam Health.

Those interested in suggesting a pharmacist deserving of this recognition are encouraged to fill out the online nomination form before July 21st.

Applications can be found on their website, www.pharmacistawards.com.