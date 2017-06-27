Walk to D-Feet Motor Neurone Disease at Castletown House

This summer, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is once again hosting its annual Kildare ‘Walk to D-Feet MND’.

Why not come together with friends and family and join them in the picturesque grounds of Castletown House in Celbridge, on Saturday July 15 at 12pm.

The route is buggy and wheelchair accessible and kids under 12 walk for free. Registration is only €20 for adults and this includes a t-shirt and other goodies.

“Every step makes a difference. We walk for hope, we walk in support, and we walk so that one day we will see a world free of MND. Walking 5K can help the IMNDA to continue providing care for over 360 families across Ireland,” said a spokesperson.

Registration can be paid online or on the day.

MND is a progressive neurological condition that leaves people unable to do the everyday things that the rest of us take for granted.

Walking, talking and swallowing may become virtually impossible. MND strikes people of all ages and there is no cure.

The IMNDA is dedicated to providing care for people with Motor Neurone Disease, their carers and families as well as supporting research into the causes and treatments of MND.

In order to provide these vital services the IMNDA depends heavily on the generosity of the public and friends of the association who generate over 85% of its income.

For more information see www.imnda.ie freefone 1800 403 403 or email fundraising@imnda.ie.