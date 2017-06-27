Kildare TD pays tribute to Rathangan nuns

Mass was celebrated in Rathangan this morning to mark the contribution of the Mercy Sisters to community life and education in the town.

“The order are leaving Rathangan having been founders and an integral part of the school system there for the last 142 years,” said Dep Fiona O’Loughlin, who also hails from Rathangan.

Sr Bernadette and Sr Rosarii have been in Rathangan for the last 57 and 67 years respectively.

"This an emotional day for the Rathangan school community as we say farewell to the Mercy sisters who have played such a huge part in the education of young people in the town for such a long time,” she said.

“They will be sadly missed, however there are many like myself and my siblings who received the finest of educations at the hands of these dedicated women."

It’s understood the Sisters of Mercy Order plans to sell the convent and the nuns are moving to another convent property.