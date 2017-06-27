Urgent meeting on future of Brannoxtown National School
Community urged to attend
Principal Dolores Burke with special guest Kieran McGeeney unveil the plaque to officially open the new school at Brannockstown in 2015. Photo Tony Kean
An urgent public meeting has been organised to discuss the future of Brannoxtown National School.
Local residents and people from the local community are urged to attend the meeting tomorrow night, Wednesday June 28 at the Baptist Church prefab at 9pm.
“We would urge everyone to please attend this meeting. Your imput and support is really welcomed and valued,” said a school spokesperson.
It’s understood the school has 90 pupils enrolled at present.
