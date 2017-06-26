Four year sentence for causing Kildare motorcyclist's death

A Moldovan man was earlier today sentenced to four years in prison, with 18 months suspended, for Dangerous Driving causing the death of a motorcyclist.

Maxim Grosu, with an address listed as 27 Ruanbeg Way, Ruanbeg, Kildare Town is also charged with driving with no insurance or a driving licence on December 8, 2015 on the Kildare to Nurney road.

He was also banned from driving for 10 years, with the disqualification to kick upon his release from custody.;

At approximately 5.30 on the evening of Tuesday, December 8, 2015, Mr Grosu was driving a black Nissan van from Kildare town towards the Athy direction and attempted to overtake two cars in front of him.

As he did so, he moved out onto the wrong side of the road and into path of the oncoming motorcyclist, Sallins man Shane McCormack.

Mr McCormack’s mother Grace was driving behind her son on the day in question and came across the crash scene only moments after it occurred.

Judge Michael O’Shea admitted he couldn’t imagine the words to describe how traumatic that must have been for her”.

In his summing up, the Judge said the death of the exceptionally decent and popular young man had had an extraordinary effect on his family, his parents Terry and Grace and his brother Thomas.

He said that while there was no intention on the part of Mr Grosu to cause the collision, he said that he was clearly negligent and had performed and dangerous manoeuvre.

Tara Burns SC, instructed by Matt Byrne, for the defence, said that her client is a Moldovan with essentially no english.

The 27 year old is married with one young child and is the sole provider for the family.

His father also lives with him and he sends money home to his mother in Moldova.

Glowing references from previous and current employers, Kildare Chilling and Dawn Farm Foods were handed in, as was a reference from the Ministry of Education in Moldova which described the defendant as a diligent student, a good classmate and somebody with leadership qualities.

The defendant suffers from depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder since the crash and is seeing both a psychiatrist and is on medication.

A Probation Report concluded that he was at a very low risk of reoffending.

He had a previous conviction for drink driving dating back to February 2014. As a result he was driving while disqualified on the day that Mr McCormack was fatally injured.

Judge Michael O’Shea explained that the maximum sentence for an offence of this kinda is 10 years and that this incident was at the higher end of the scale.

He noted the defendant’s plea of guilty and his co-operation with the investigation and imposed four years, with 18 months suspended. He also disqualified him from driving for a total of 10 years.