High Court refuses bail application for man accused of attempted robbery and possession of a screwdriver in Kildare

A man charged with attempted robbery and being in possession of a screwdriver was today refused bail by the High Court.

Stephen Penrose (35), of no fixed abode, is accused of the offences which allegedly occurred in a supermarket car park in Kilcock on May 14.

He was remanded in custody following an appearance at Naas District Court on May 17 and had sought bail in the High Court today.

However, counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Ward BL, told Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy that the State was objecting to bail.

He said this was on a number of grounds, including objections under the O’Callaghan principles and a concern under Section 2A of the Bail Act that Penrose represented a “flight risk”, a “concern he may commit further offences” and a concern around the “potential of interfering with witnesses”.

Section 2A of the Bail Act 1997 states that a court shall take into account the nature and degree of seriousness of the offence with which the accused person is charged and the sentence likely to be imposed upon conviction.

Mr Ward called Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche and Detective Sergeant Aidan Hannon, of Leixlip Garda Station.

Mr Justice McCarthy said he had considered a number of matters and had assessed the evidence of Chief Supt Roche as well as that of Det Sgt Hannon. He refused the bail application pursuant to Section 2 of the Bail Act 1997.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the refusal was considered necessary to prevent the commission of a further serious offence having heard the evidence from Chief Supt Roche and Det Sgt Hannon.