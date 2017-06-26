And the best pint of Guinness in Kildare goes to..

Just under 10,000 votes later, and our readers have crowned the number one spot for the best pint of Guinness in Co. Kildare.

The vote was narrowed down to 16 places after the phenominal reaction to our Facebook search, and we can confirm there’s a winner alright...

Flanagans Mill in Sallins sailed through our poll, with a whopping 4,331 votes!

In second place was Murphy’s bar of Leixlip with a good 3,481 chunk of the votes and scooping bronze was Harp Bar in Kildare Town with 346 votes.

The boys down in Flanagans put in endless amounts of canvassing, and are only thrilled with the result.

Now you know where to go get a good, creamy pint of the black stuff this weekend!!