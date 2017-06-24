New cafe in pipeline for Ballymore Eustace

A new cafe could be in the pipeline for Ballymore Eustace with plans to convert the former St Vicent De Paul shop to a new eatery.

Conor Miley has asked Kildare County Council for permission to change an existing established retail/commercial unit to a café/deli with provision for consumption of hot and cold food and drinks both on and off the premises. He also hopes to sell wine.

Mr Miley wants to demolish the existing rear storage and toilet block to make way for a new toilet block and storage area.

He also wants the go ahead for a new external seating area to the rear with a fixed canopy overhead as well as demolitions and alterations to the back of the roof.

The plans also provide for new windows and doors throughout aswell as new roof lights, new signage to front façade and associated lighting.

The plans for No 8 Chapel Street were lodged with the council on June 20. Submissions can be made by July 24 and a decision is due on August 14.

The application will have to validated by the council before it can be assessed. This happens with all planning files.