Vehicle storage plans on outskirts of Naas

Naas Nissan has applied for planning permission to make some changes to its premises at Newhall, Ladytown, Naas.

BOD Vehicle Support Services, trading as Naas Nissan, wants to retain the sub-division and change of use of part of existing car park from previous use as storage of motor vehicles to use as a mobilized and an immobilized vehicle storage facility.

It also wants to relocate existing palisade security fencing.

It said a waste facility permit application relating to the site will be submitted separately to Kildare County Council Environment Section.

The plans were lodged on June 15 and are currently being validated by Kildare County Council to make sure the documentation is in order. This happens with all planning applications.

Submissions can be made by July 19.