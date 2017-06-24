A new Thai restaurant could be on the way for Maynooth

The old Xtravision store at the Greenfield Shopping Centre in Maynooth could be given a new lease of life if Kildare County Council grant permission to change it to a Thai restaurant.

Adam Lyons lodged the planning application for the proposed development including the redecoration of the interior including artistic murals, background photo booth and a private hire kiosk.

He also wants to have the exterior repainted including an an artistic mural on the external side wall.

The application also includes for plant, associated with the operation of the restaurant, located on the roof including extract fans and air conditioning compressors and the installation of an external grease trap at the connection to the existing mains.

The plans were lodged with the local authority on June 14. Submissions can be made until July 18 and a decision is due on August 8.