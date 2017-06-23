Patients can return to Naas Hospital today

Patients are being told they can return to Naas Hospital today.

An Escalation Policy was put in place last Tuesday to deal with an increased level of attendances and admissions at the hospital. Patients were encouraged to attend their GPs or KDoc rather than the Accident and Emergency service.

A spokesperson confirmed at lunchtime that the policy is no longer in place today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are eight people waiting on beds at Naas today. That is down from 22 yesterday and 30 on Wednesday.