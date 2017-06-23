Further info on former convent secondary school site project in Kildare town

Further information has been submitted by the developers behind plans to transform part of the former Presentation Convent Secondary School site in Kildare town.

Masonbrook Holdings Ltd want to demolish the former school buildings facing Meadow Road and outbuildings to make way for 37 new homes.

The dwellings are made up of two three-bedroom and one two-bedroom detached houses, six two-bedroom semi-detached houses, 19 three-bedroom terraced houses and 9 three-bedroom two/three storey apartments with balconies facing Meadow Road.

The original plans also provided for optional solar panels, gated vehicular entrance and pedestrian access from Dublin Street to a new access road, 43 car parking spaces, new vehicular and pedestrian access from Meadow Road to 34 semi-basement car parking spaces.

On foot of the significant further Information sent in by the developers in May, the entrance to a semi-basement carpark from Meadow Road has been omitted with a new access ramp from a central open space.

Twenty seven semi-basement carparking spaces have been left out, the pedestrian access from Meadow Road has been widened, and house number 20 removed from the plans.

Other changes include widened footpaths; revisions to proposed apartment block facing Meadow Road; reconfigured surface carparking; and provision of communal bin storage areas.

Further information was recieved again on June 16. A decision is due on July 13.