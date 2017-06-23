18,000 solar panel farm plan lodged for Pollardstown, the Curragh

A private company has lodged plans for an 18,000 solar panel farm at Pollardstown, the Curragh with plans to export energy abroad.

Power Capital Renewable Energy Ltd wants to build a five megawatt farm, with a maximum export capacity of four megawatts comprising 18,000 photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames on a 6.08 hectare site.

If approved, the development will include four transformer stations, four auxiliary transformer stations, a substation, storage building, communications building, CCTV security cameras and two metre high perimeter security fencing.

The plans, which were lodged on June 16, also include the construction of site access from the adjoining L7032 road to the east and the construction of a hardcore access road between the area of the photovoltaic panels and the site access.

Kildare County Council is currently validating the documents to make sure the planning application is in order. This happens with every planning file before it can be adjudicated on.

This is one of a number of solar farm planning applications that have come before the council in recent months.