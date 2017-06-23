WATCH: Monasterevan GAA swap the football field for the bog

The GAA men of Monasterevan took to the bog on Wednesday evening to help out injured teammate Paul Kelly.

Captain Kelly broke his leg during a game against Allenwood two months ago, and is on crutches which sees him out of action in the football boots as well as the wellies.

So instead of training, the Senior team came together to give him a dig out to draw the turf for his fuel business.

Now that’s what you call comradery, fair play lads!

WATCH the boys hard graft below: