Extension on way for Churchtown graveyard near Athy

An extension is on the way for Churchtown Graveyard near Athy.

Cllr Mark Wall (Lab) has welcomed the unanimous decision by local councillors to pass the planning permission for the extension at last Monday’s Athy Municipal District meeting.

“This is very good news for the Churchtown/Castlemitchell Community and the Community of Athy in general,” he said.

“The extension of Churchtown Graveyard will see 119 new plots built in a lawn style cemetery. The extension will include new footpaths, entrance gates and an altar, the design of which will be decided in consultation with the local community.”

He pointed out there will also be a 33 new car parking spaces, which will be built between the new graveyard and the primary school, for use by both.

Additional landscaping and a new stone wall will complete the design.

The permission also includes a new footpath to the community creche and community playground.

“This is a project I have worked closely on with the local Community Development Association,” he added.

“I want to thank Kildare County Council under the leadership of Director of Services, Mr Joe Boland. The community would also like to thank Mr and Mrs Thomas Fennelly for the sale of the land for this important project . I look forward to the completion of these much needed community facilities for this important area of South Kildare.”