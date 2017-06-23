Kildare broadcaster Mary Fanning wins national prestigious media award

A Monasterevin broadcaster has won a top national media award as part of RTE's Nationwide team.

Broadcast last April, the programme on access to the legal profession scooped the overall award in the Justice Media awards presented by the Law Society at Blackhall Place last night.

Monasterevin based journalist, Mary Fanning produced the programme, which was based on the street Law programme facilitated by trainee solicitors worked through with twelve Deis schools in Dublin.

Nationwide followed the latter end of the module with Tallaght Community School, culminating in a mock trial overseen by retired District Court Judge, Patrick McMahon. This segment was reported on by journalist, Mary Fanning.

Nationwide then explored the wider area of access to becoming a solicitor through the Law Society’s Access programme and reporter Ms Fanning went to the practice of Liam Fitzgerald in Lusk, Co. Dublin to hear this story. Liam gave his background, how he went from fishmonger, to barman in London to running his own law firm.

North Eastern correspondent, Eileen Magnier travelled to Belmullet in Co. Mayo to meet Kathleen Doocey and how the Law Society helped her along her professional path.

Presenter, Mary Kennedy went to Blackhall Place to meet T.P. Kennedy, director of education, at the Law Society and she also did a tour of the building with Director General, Ken Murphy.